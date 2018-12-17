Priest questioned whether teen who killed himself would get to heaven

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (AP) - The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit says it regrets that a priest officiating at a teen’s funeral questioned whether he would get to heaven after killing himself.

Maison Hullibarger’s father tells the Detroit Free Press that he asked the priest to stop talking during the Dec. 8 funeral Mass. But Jeff Hullibarger says the Rev. Don LaCuesta continued giving a critical sermon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance.

Hullibarger says some mourners left the church crying.

The archdiocese released a statement Thursday saying it’s sorry that an “unbearable situation was made even more difficult.” The archdiocese says LaCuesta will not preach at funerals “for the foreseeable future.”

Eighteen-year-old Maison died on Dec. 4. He was an athlete and honors student.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in emotional crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

