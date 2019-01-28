Printout of family tree leads police to man suspected of shattering window at bike patrol office

SAN ANTONIO - A printout of a family tree led authorities to a man suspected of throwing a rock through a window at the San Antonio Police Department's bike patrol station downtown, an arrest affidavit states.

Police said 27-year-old David Dale Salazar threw a large rock through a window at the department's bike patrol office at 416 E. Commerce St. back in September.

A witness told police she heard Salazar yell an expletive as he walked by her, then saw him chuck something into the window. Officers at the bike patrol office heard the window shatter and saw only the aftermath, an affidavit states.

When authorities exited the office to investigate, Salazar ran from authorities, according to court documents. Officers attempted to apprehend Salazar, but police said he climbed up a fire escape, jumped from several rooftops and made it to river level, where officers lost sight of him.

While evading officers, police said they saw Salazar drop a backpack, which contained a printout of a family tree that listed Salazar's name and date of birth.

Police ran his information through their criminal database and located a previous mugshot of Salazar, whom authorities and the witness were able to identify as having thrown the rock through the window.

According to an arrest affidavit, the damage to the window is estimated to be $3,000.

Salazar faces a charge of evading arrest and criminal mischief.

