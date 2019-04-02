Leon Valley city councilman faces complaints of sexual harassment, bullying

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A private firm has been hired to investigate allegations against Benny Martinez, a Leon Valley city councilman who is under scrutiny for complaints of sexual harassment and bullying against staff.

According to documents obtained by KSAT, one of the two sexual harassment allegations was filed by a fellow council member.

Five other people, including two police officers, accused Martinez of creating a hostile work environment and challenging police authority during security checks at City Hall.

Among the complainants are the city attorney and the planning and zoning director.

In documents, Martinez denies wrongdoing, saying the complaints are part of a conspiracy against him.

The investigation found the claims of a hostile work environment were not sustained.

The City Council and legal staff will meet Tuesday to determine what will happen with Martinez.

Martinez did not return requests for comment.

