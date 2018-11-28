Private school mandates vaccinations, won't allow religious exemptions

A religious private school in Ohio is mandating vaccinations for all students. School officials say they will no longer accept religious exemptions.

The mandate comes in the midst of a measles outbreak in New York and a chickenpox outbreak in North Carolina. Religious exemptions to vaccinations is said to be a factor in the chickenpox outbreak.

WOIO reports that Hebrew Academy sent a letter to parents about the change in policy.

"We recognize that there are families that have strong views on both sides of this issue. However, this is not an area where we can accommodate any deviation from this new protocol," the letter said.

