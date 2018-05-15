Profits over lives: Human smuggling is now an industry, official says

VICTORIA, Texas - On May 14, 2003, 19 people, including a five-year-old boy, were found dead or dying inside a trailer abandoned by the driver at a truck stop south of Victoria, Texas.

The case remains the nation's deadliest human smuggling tragedy.

In July 2017, 10 other people died inside a tractor-trailer in another human smuggling tragedy in San Antonio.

The drivers in both cases are serving life sentences in federal prison.

Denton Lankford, the spokesmen in 2003 for what is now ICE, and Roy Boyd, the chief deputy for the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, talk about what has changed in 15 years.

"I call it the smuggling industry because it is an industry. They have their chain in command, they have their mid-level people, their upper management, they've got their scouts on the border ... it is an industry," Lankford said.

"It's a profit margin for them and that's all they look at these people as a profit margin. They don't care about their lives, they don't care about their soul, they don't care about what's going on," Boyd said. "All they care about is money and it's a crime against humanity."

"Your politicians have selfish interests on both sides of the border. Your employers in this country enjoy cheap labor and your cartel and your trans-national smuggling organization make money off it," Lankford said. "So, you got three very interested parties involved."

