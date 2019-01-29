Proposed city manager finalist Erik Walsh to meet with District 3 residents

SAN ANTONIO - The tour around San Antonio continues for proposed city manager Erik Walsh, who plans to speak with district 3 residents Tuesday.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran will host Walsh's "listening tour" visit on the city's South Side at Highland Hills Elementary, 734 Glamis Ave.

Walsh is expected to discuss issues pertaining to District 3 and the city of San Antonio, and answer questions from residents.

Tuesday's visit comes two days before the council's final decision on Walsh to take over the city manager position left by Sheryl Sculley.

The meeting with District 3 residents and Walsh at Highlands Hill Elementary is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

