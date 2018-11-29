Prosecution witness claims defendant set up sex session with teenage girl online

SAN ANTONIO - A 51-year-old man was candid and explicit on the witness stand Thursday as he described a 2016 sex rendezvous with a woman who was erroneously advertised online as 19-years-old.

Stephen Stein, 51, testified that he was a frequent visitor to sex-for-pay websites that provide prostitutes for subscribers.

"I have bought quite a bit of sex online," Stein testified in the trial of 40-year-old Steven Sumlin, who is accused of trafficking young women for sex on the internet.

According to prosecutors, Sumlin arranged for Stein to meet a prostitute at a local motel in the fall of 2016, claiming that the woman was 19-years-old.

Stein was arrested and informed by police that the prostitute was actually 16-years-old. He was charged with prostitution sex with a minor.

"I was very freaked out," Stein testified. "It completely blew my mind."

When prosecutor Krista Melton asked Stein if he had sought out sex with underage children, he replied, "No, it's an awful thing."

Stein's testimony was part of a plea agreement with the state, which calls for a recommendation of eight years deferred adjudication in exchange for his truthful testimony.

Sumlin has pleaded not guilty to continuous trafficking of humans.

If Sumlin is found guilty, he faces a minimum punishment of 25 years in prison to a maximum of life in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue Friday before District Judge Dick Alcala in Felony Impact Court.

