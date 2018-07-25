Prosecutors ask jury to believe 'living witness'

SAN ANTONIO - During closing arguments Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Luis Antonio Arroyo, prosecutor Scott Simpson urged the jury to believe the testimony of a woman he called "a living witness."

Simpson was talking about Tandylyn Jackson, who was sitting in the audience during closing arguments.

Jackson was critically injured, and her daughter, Quikether Jackson, and Roland Spring, were killed Jan. 21, 2016, when Arroyo burst into the women's apartment, and opening fire and stabbing them multiple times, prosecutors said.

Tandylyn Jackson testified last week that Arroyo attacked them during an argument over a package of cigarettes.

During her testimony, Jackson admitted that she was a cocaine addict, which prompted Arroyo's lawyers to challenge her credibility.

"Before the door gets kicked open, she's already assuming and thinking it's Tony," defense attorney Joel Perez argued.

Perez suggested that drug use skewed Jackson's thinking and that she was "paranoid, delusional and lost contact with reality."

He was also critical of the police investigation into the double murder, particularly the work of lead detective Robert Bunnell.

"There's always been more than just Tandylyn," prosecutor Marilisa Jenssen told the jury. "And this isn't a case of Detective Bunnell getting blinders or tunnel vision."

