Prosecutors detail convicted cop killer's criminal past

JOURDANTON, Texas - Convenience stores were Shawn Puente's target of choice as he pulled armed robberies to support his drug habit, prosecutors said Monday during the punishment phase of Puente's capital murder trial.
A San Antonio convenience store operator testified that he was "horrified" when confronted by Puente during an armed robbery in November 2013.
More News Headlines
- Man found guilty of shooting, killing SAPD officer in 2013 high-speed chase
- Court Debrief: Both sides rest in Shawn Puente case
- State, defense rest in accused cop killer's trial
- Jurors get close-up look at accused cop killer's getaway car
- Accused cop killer sobs, apologizes during trial for shooting, killing…
A month later, Puente robbed another convenience store before he led San Antonio police Officer Robert "Bobby" Deckard on a high-speed chase from San Antonio into Atascosa County, where the defendant fatally shot the officer, prosecutors said.
A jury last week found Puente guilty of capital murder.
Prosecutors said they might finish calling witnesses by Tuesday.
Puente's lawyers said they will call at least 25 witnesses, including a mitigation specialist and the defendant's family members.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.