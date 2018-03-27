Prosecutors detail convicted cop killer's criminal past

JOURDANTON, Texas - Convenience stores were Shawn Puente's target of choice as he pulled armed robberies to support his drug habit, prosecutors said Monday during the punishment phase of Puente's capital murder trial.

A San Antonio convenience store operator testified that he was "horrified" when confronted by Puente during an armed robbery in November 2013.

A month later, Puente robbed another convenience store before he led San Antonio police Officer Robert "Bobby" Deckard on a high-speed chase from San Antonio into Atascosa County, where the defendant fatally shot the officer, prosecutors said.

A jury last week found Puente guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutors said they might finish calling witnesses by Tuesday.

Puente's lawyers said they will call at least 25 witnesses, including a mitigation specialist and the defendant's family members.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

