Public memorial service to be held Saturday for jazz legend Jim Cullum

SAN ANTONIO - A memorial service for San Antonio jazz legend Jim Cullum will be held Saturday at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The service will start at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

Family, friends and colleagues will pay tribute to Cullum, including members of the Jim Cullum Jazz band and other musicians.

Jazz musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments for a jam session that will take place on the San Antonio River after the ceremony.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SABrass.org, an organization that provides music education programming for youth.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.