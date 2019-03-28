Punishment phase begins for jail escapee

SAN ANTONIO - A 41-year-old man who was found guilty of escaping from the Bexar County Jail could face a maximum punishment of life in prison when a jury deliberates his fate.

The punishment phase began Thursday in the trial of Luis Arroyo, 41, who was convicted of escape.

A jury took just 10 minutes Wednesday to return a guilty verdict.

Arroyo was among three inmates who escaped the jail in March 2018. The trio was captured a few hours later at a Sonic restaurant in the 2300 block of Blanco Road.

At the time of the escape, Arroyo was in jail on capital murder charges awaiting trial, which eventually ended in a mistrial.

The capital murder indictment remains in place, but Arroyo was tried on the escape charge in his second trial.

Prosecutors are expected to use the capital murder case as evidence in the punishment phase.

Arroyo's rap sheet includes about six crimes, including drug possession, assault and burglary.

