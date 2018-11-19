Puppy dead, 1 person displaced in Southwest Side house fire, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - A puppy is dead and one person has been displaced following a house fire on the city's Southwest Side, fire officials said.

The fire occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Fir Valley Drive, which is located not far from Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

Fire officials said the fire started in the back of the home and spread to the attic but that firefighters kept it from spreading elsewhere.

One puppy inside the home was rescued by fire crews but a second did not survive, firefighters said.

At this time, a damage estimate has not been released. The investigation into the cause is on-going.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.