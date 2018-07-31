Questions loom after beloved SAISD teacher dies in Uganda; family focusing on his legacy

Tribute after tribute has formed the picture of a beloved educator who put his community first.

For 23 years, Bill Davis was a video production and web design teacher at SAISD's Rhodes Middle School and an active member of the Alliance of Teachers.

He died two weeks ago while traveling in Uganda in a rollover car accident, local officials said

"He was a very goofy and adventurous person," said his 17-year-old daughter Andrea Davis.

"Time was very important to him. He always wanted to spend time with family and he wanted to see the world," said niece Toni Hobson.

"As a teacher he was an inspiration to many people and in doing so I was inspired to go to college, and I start in August," said his nephew Gregory Davis.

Davis' best friend, Frank Rodriguez, taught at Rhodes Middle School with Davis for all 23 years.

"He loved the underprivileged, he loved the underdog, and he put a stamp on the West side of San Antonio," Rodriguez said. "This is devastating to me and to the whole community."

He adored students at his own school and also around the world.

He traveled to Uganda to meet the pen pals his students had been writing.

"To give these letters to the students, to give supplies to the students, to give them a friendship plaque," explained another best friend, Paige Vetter.

He delivered those items and then, on July 17, his family got a call saying he had been killed in a rollover car crash late at night.

Family members said there was proof Davis had died, but there were very few details about the accident, stories with holes in them, and little communication from officials in Uganda.

They're struggling to cope when there are still so many questions.

"If we know what happened I think that would be better for everyone," Rodriguez said.

As they search for answers, they turn to Davis' teachings: the ones that transcended textbooks.

"He believed the world is definitely a better place when we love each other and accept each other for our differences," Vetter said.

"Treasure what you have with your family," his daughter Andrea said.

"Don't take that time for granted, because God doesn't promise tomorrow," said Hobson.

People all over San Antonio are mourning the loss, and have sent statements to KSAT.

Former coworker Tom Sickmann:

"To say that Bill Davis made a difference in uncountable lives is a vast understatement. It was my privilege and honor to teach at the same campus with Bill for 15 of the 23 years he served. He was a stable, rock solid, engaging positive force...some say... the soul at Rhodes for his 23 years of service. We will miss him deeply."

An online petition has been created, asking to rename the Rhodes Middle School Technology Building the "William E. Davis Technology Building." As of Monday night it had 2,100 signatures.

