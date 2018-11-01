Rabid bat fell out of Austin elementary student's jacket, officials say

AUSTIN - A rabid bat fell out of an elementary school student's jacket after it was left out on the playground, the Hay's County Sheriff's Office said.

HCSO officials said deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. Friday to Sycamore Springs Elementary School near Austin -- 80 miles northeast of San Antonio -- where the bat was found.

"The bat was discovered in a student’s jacket that had been left on the playground. Once brought inside, the bat fell out of the jacket," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

A teacher was able to isolate the bat away from students until deputies arrived at the school, HCSO officials said.

The bat was later examined by the Department of State Health Services and tested positive for rabies.

HCSO officials said anyone who may have come in contact with the rabid bat should call the department's Animal Control Unit at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

Anyone who comes in contact or sees a bat is urged to contact a local bat sanctuary to come retrieve the animal.

