Rabies cases on the rise in Bandera County, officials say

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - Rabies cases are on the rise in Bandera County, according to officials.

Dr. Conrad Nightingale, county rabies control officer, said there have been seven confirmed cases, but he’s gotten up to a dozen other calls about animals that might have had rabies and could not be tested.

“This year, we’ve had seven cases in the last two months. That’s a real concern for the public,” he said.

In Nightingale’s 46 years of collecting data, he said it’s the first time he’s seen this many cases this early in the season as rabies cases peak in the summer.

“We’re just seeing a small number of what’s out there,” he said.

When comparing notes with other officials, Nightingale said, the Texas Department of Health is recording a high number of rabid animals across the region, which includes Bexar County.

Nightingale urges people to avoid feeding stray animals to make sure wild animals aren’t attracted to the food left near homes. The best way to protect people is to vaccinate pets and livestock, he said.

A human exposure to rabies could cost between $10,000 and $15,000, Nightingale said.

Bandera County is putting up flyers around parks to inform the public about the dangers and is holding a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 from at the Bandera True Value.

