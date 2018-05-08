Renderings show proposed NE Side traffic project aimed at solving connectivity issues

SAN ANTONIO - Relief may be on the way for an area of traffic trouble on the NE Side.

New renderings show what the area of Austin Highway and Harry Wurzbach Road could look like if a proposed ramp project falls into place.

“For years, access from Harry Wurzbach (Road) to Austin Highway, and vice versa, has been very difficult,” said Transportation & Capital Improvements Department spokesman Paul Berry.

Angie Silba, a woman who drives in the area of the proposed project on a daily basis called the area "just crazy."

"There's traffic through H-E-B. There's traffic going through this other side. It's horrible," Silba said.

Harry Wurzbach & Austin Highway (SPUI) - Traffic Model from San Antonio TCI on Vimeo.

TCI is proposing a $24 million ramp project, which would create a “single-point urban interchange” on top of a bridge on Austin Highway. It would be the first such interchange in San Antonio and the second in the state of Texas.

“It's controlled by a set of lights in one place, and it brings all the traffic together, but it monitors it and makes the traffic move through different lighting,” Berry said.

Ramps to and from the bridge would be built to help eliminate drivers illegally passing through private properties, such as H-E-B, to connect to Wurzbach Road from Austin Highway, or vice versa, and also prevent drivers from having to go past the streets and turn around to connect.

“Pretty much the time is the main thing, so if there's anything that could make it faster to get around, that would definitely help,” said Jackson Bartlett, another motorist who frequents the area.

TCI officials said one of the best things about the proposed project is that it would be done without destroying the decades-old bridge on Austin Highway, saving time, money and traffic headaches.

The project would be paid for through a 2017 bond, federal and state funds and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“I mean, as long as it doesn't waste any time or resource or money and it does help people, yeah it'd be a great thing to have,” Bartlett said.

On top of concerns for traffic, businesses in the area would be minimally affected.

"None of the buildings or offices around here will have to move. We did have to purchase some right of ways to make this project work, but it's very minimal," Berry said.

You can weigh in on the proposed project on Tuesday at a meeting that will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church and Family Center at 3907 Harry Wurzbach Road.

