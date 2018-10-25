Rapper hospitalized for eating too many Hot Cheetos to perform in SA on Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - Lil Xan aka Diego will perform at Aztec Theater in San Antonio on Halloween as part of the "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour."

The rapper was hospitalized late last month after allegedly eating too many Hot Cheetos.

"I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open so I puked a little blood," he said in a video to his Instagram followers.

Joining Lil Xan on Wednesday are supporting acts Steven Cannon, Joey Trap, Jack Bruno, Jesus Bruno, Jesus Honcho and Phem.

“I can’t wait to perform my new songs for all of my Heartbreak Soldiers on The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. It’s my biggest and baddest tour yet,” Lil Xan said in a press release.

Buy tickets to his show here. Doors open at 7 p.m.

