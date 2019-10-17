Rare black coyote spotted in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A rare black coyote was caught on camera in Austin, according to the Austin Animal Center.

The center started receiving reports of a black coyote in the area and the animals was finally caught on camera three months after posting game cameras.

The exact location of the area where the coyote has been seen is being kept secret for the animal's safety.

Austin Animal Center said the coyote's black coat "is thought to come from hybridization somewhere along the way with domestic dogs, but nobody knows how or why it arises."

Wildlife officers with the center are monitoring the black coyote's activity and, according to a Facebook post, the coyote has been spotted with five others who all have normal coloring.

WARNING: Austin Animal Center reminds residents to haze coyotes they see out during the day. "It's important for them to learn that coming out during the day is scary, and they should stick to hunting at night. We can share space with coyotes, but not time!"

Hazing coyotes consists of yelling and waving your warms, using noisemakers (like horns, bells, whistles, etc.), throwing rubber balls, tennis balls or sticks and spraying water at coyotes in an effort to get the animals to go away.

The simplest method of hazing a coyote involves being loud, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

