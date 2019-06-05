Rare rattlesnake found in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A rare black-tailed rattlesnake was found in Travis County Monday.

Time Cole, owner of Austin Reptile Service, shared several photos of the reptile on Facebook.

According to the post, Cole was contacted by the Jonestown Police Department after they captured the snake on a call.

"Training law enforcement paid off big today," Cole said.

Cole is certified to train local law enforcement on the safe capture of reptiles.

See photos of the ornate black-tailed below:

The snake was found underneath a planter at a home in The Hollows.

According to Jonestown Police Chief Paul Taylor, it's only the second documented discovery of a black-tailed rattlesnake in Travis County.

