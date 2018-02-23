Rare yellow cardinal caught on video, possibly result of genetic mutation

ALABASTER, Alabama - Photos and video of a rare yellow cardinal have been popping up on social media in the past week.

The bird was spotted in Alabaster, Alabama, eating seeds from a bird feeder in Charlie Stephenson’s backyard, according to a Facebook post from Wild Birds Unlimited.

Synopsis of the YouTube video indicated Stephenson first noticed the unusual bird at her backyard feeder in late January.

Auburn University ornithologist Geoffrey Hill told Audubon.org he thinks the bird has a genetic mutation that renders its feathers yellow as opposed to red, a condition known as xanthrochroism.

It’s just a theory, though; Hill pointed out that only time will tell.

