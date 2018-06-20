Rats chew up $18,000 inside ATM

India - There is a rat problem in the Indian state of Assam as the pesky thieves chewed through notes worth 1.2m rupees, which is about $18,000.

According to the BBC, police say the rodents entered the machine through a hole for wiring.

Pictures posted on social media show the chewed up cash, and even one of the dead assailants lying in the debris.

Technicians were able to salvage some of the money.

Really Size doesn’t matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 18, 2018

