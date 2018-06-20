News

Rats chew up $18,000 inside ATM

ATM technicians in India got a shock when they opened machine

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist
India - There is a rat problem in the Indian state of Assam as the pesky thieves chewed through notes worth 1.2m rupees, which is about $18,000. 

According to the BBC, police say the rodents entered the machine through a hole for wiring. 

Pictures posted on social media show the chewed up cash, and even one of the dead assailants lying in the debris. 

Technicians were able to salvage some of the money.

 

