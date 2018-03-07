Rattlesnake found at Government Canyon State Natural Area in high-traffic area

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with the Government Canyon State Natural Area posted a photo to Facebook Monday of a rattlesnake found near the Visitors Center.

The snake was found in the parking lot, but has since been relocated.

"The warmer weather got this guy moving this afternoon,” the post says.

The warm weather likely means more activity will be seen from snakes.

In March 2017, a rattlesnake battle was caught on camera, at Government Canyon State Natural Area. Watch the video here.

