Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria, salmonella concerns

HOUSTON - A Houston-area company is recalling 1,786 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products due to a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, according to a warning on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

The salads, produced by GHSW, were sold at Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market.

The following products are affected by the recall:

10-oz. plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with “best if sold by” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

8-oz. plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD” with “best if sold by” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

13-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S BBQ SEASONED WHITE CHICKEN SALAD” with “best by” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S FIELD FRESH CHOPPED SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN” with “best by” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOSÉ’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” with “best by” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

The products were produced from Oct. 1 through Oct. 18 and shipped to stores in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

According to the alert, there have been no reports of adverse reactions from the listed products.

