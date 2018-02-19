Ready to hit up SA amusement parks? Here's when they open

The Alamo City has had a cold, gray winter and many people are ready to get out and play at the city’s local amusement parks.

Whether you want water rides, roller coasters or something a little more easygoing, San Antonio has something for everyone.

See when the local amusement parks open for the 2018 season:

Schlitterbahn

Spring break, limited attraction availability March 10-18

Weekends starting March 30 with varying attraction availability

Open daily starting May 11

Six Flags

Feb. 24-25

Spring break March 10-18

Weekends starting March 3

Open daily starting May 18

Sea World

February 24-25

Spring break March 9-18

Weekends, including some Thursdays, starting March 2

Open daily starting May 31

Morgan’s Wonderland

Spring break March 9-18

Weekends, including some Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting March 2

Open daily starting May 23

Splashtown

Weekends starting April 27

Open daily starting June 8

Kiddie Park

Weekends through Feb. 28

Wednesdays through Sundays starting March 1

