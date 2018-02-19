Ready to hit up SA amusement parks? Here's when they open

The Alamo City has had a cold, gray winter and many people are ready to get out and play at the city’s local amusement parks.
Whether you want water rides, roller coasters or something a little more easygoing, San Antonio has something for everyone.
See when the local amusement parks open for the 2018 season:
Schlitterbahn
Spring break, limited attraction availability March 10-18
Weekends starting March 30 with varying attraction availability
Open daily starting May 11
Six Flags
Feb. 24-25
Spring break March 10-18
Weekends starting March 3
Open daily starting May 18
Sea World
February 24-25
Spring break March 9-18
Weekends, including some Thursdays, starting March 2
Open daily starting May 31
Morgan’s Wonderland
Spring break March 9-18
Weekends, including some Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting March 2
Open daily starting May 23
Splashtown
Weekends starting April 27
Open daily starting June 8
Kiddie Park
Weekends through Feb. 28
Wednesdays through Sundays starting March 1
