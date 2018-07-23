'Ready to Respond' video series shows how people should respond in emergencies

SAN ANTONIO - A new video campaign launched Monday by the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management is educating the public on how to respond to various emergencies.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department unveiled the 14-part, "Ready to Respond" video series that shows individuals how to respond in a variety of scenarios, including active shooter situations and natural disasters.

Police Chief William McManus moderated a panel discussion on the importance of being prepared.

"(The videos are) beneficial to people who have attitude of, 'It's not gonna happen to me, only other people,'" McManus said. "Videos are a great case study to look at."

The videos have been posted on the Ready South Texas website, along with tips on how to prepare for certain emergencies.

