Rear-end crash leads to death of driver

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a driver involved in a deadly rear-end wreck early Saturday will not face charges.

A driver was exiting Interstate 10 onto West Avenue when police say another car was turning onto the frontage road from Brady Street. The driver who was exiting crashed into that car, flipped over and rolled into the intersection. The car landed more than 100 yards away.

According to police, the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the second driver was not hurt and is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.