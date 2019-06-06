Recall Alert: Apple wall plug adapters, Johnsonville sausage links recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Apple has recalled 814,000 three-prong wall plug adapters included in their World Travel Adapter kits due to the risk of electric shock.

The company announced the recall after receiving six reports of adapters breaking and people receiving shocks. The recall says the adapters can break and expose the metal portion of the adaptor.

The recall involves the adapters included in kits sold before February 2015 and made for use primarily in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong. The recalled adapter is white with no letters on the inside slot, where it attaches to an Apple power adapter.

The kit was sold in Apple and other home electronics stores nationwide and online on Apple's website from January 2003 to January 2015 for around $30.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact Apple by phone at 800-275-2273 or online for free replacements.

Check your fridge and freezer for Johnsonville Sausage. The company has recalled 95,000 pounds of Ready-to-Eat Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links because they could be contaminated with bits of hard, green plastic.

The sell by date on the 14-oz. packages is June 9. Consumers are urged to return the sausage to the store or throw it away.

Target recalled about 90,000 USB charging cables after more than a dozen reports of them smoking, sparking or igniting. A couple of people reported burned fingers.

The recall involves the heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables sold from June 2018 through January 2015. The metal cable is purple, green and blue iridescent.

The model number is 080 08 8261. Consumers can return the product the store for a refund.

ION Audio has announced a recall of 41,000 of their portable speakers after reports of them exploding. No injuries have been reported.

The speakers affected are the Sport-Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone portable speakers. ION Audio announced the recall after receiving five reports of speakers exploding with four of those resulting in property damage.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission notice, hydrogen gas can leak from the speaker's battery when charging and the speaker can then burst.

The Sport Express speaker is black in color, about 9 inches wide and 9 inches tall, with two knobs on the front and a neon blue lit clock. It was sold exclusively at Best Buy from June 2018 to May 2019 for around $70.

The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are triangular in shape, have a white outer casing, and are 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall. The Keystone speaker is square with a white casing and gray center.

It is about 8 inches wide and 9 inches tall. These were sold at various electronic stores nationwide and online from March 2016 through March 2019.

The Cornerstone speakers were sold for around $100 and the Keystone sold for about $200.

Consumer are urged to stop using the products and call ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card. ION Audio can be reached toll-free at 833-682-0371 during regular business hours or online.

