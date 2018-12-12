RECALL ALERT: Tampons could unravel inside body

Kimberly-Clark has announced a recall of some Kotex tampons because of a quality-related defect that could lead to infections in women who use them.

The recall affects Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbancy manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16, 2017.

The defective tampons could unravel or come apart while being removed. Some users have needed to seek medical attention after pieces remained in the body. There have been some reports of infections, irritation, and other symptoms.

Retailers have been asked to remove the product from store shelves.

If you have a box of Kotex tampons and you would like to check to see if it's included in the recall, you can enter the lot number on the Kotex website.

If you have the product, you're advised to stop using it and call Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service Team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

If you've suffered adverse reactions to this product, you can report it to the FDA by clicking here.

