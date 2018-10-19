Receding floodwaters reveal vehicles washed down stream near Junction

JUNCTION, Texas - As the floodwaters recede in Junction, search crews have located vehicles and RVs that were washed downstream from the South Llano RV Park, but there is still no sign of the four people who have been missing since Monday.

Mike Lambert, chief deputy of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama, said three of the missing people are from Flomaton, Alabama. Joey Huss, 55; Mike Magee, 63; and Charlotte Moye, 63. They were in Junction for work.

After heavy rains sent flood waters rushing through the RV park on Monday, crews conducted 19 successful rescues, four by helicopter and the rest by boats.

Since then, search and rescue crews have continued to search the area looking for the four missing individuals.

On Wednesday, the floodwaters receded, revealing some of the once-flooded vehicles.

"Search and rescue crews are checking the vehicles for people and trying to identify who they belong to. Once we determine who the vehicles belong to, we are tracking down the owners to make sure they are accounted for," said Logan Scherschel with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Crews are using K-9s to help them search from the ground and drones and helicopters to search from above.

Pictures from Texas Parks and Wildlife's search efforts today:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.