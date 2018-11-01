Recipes that cROCK: 12 cozy slow cooker recipes for fall

SAN ANTONIO - These 12 slow cooker recipes are perfect for autumn's cooler weather.

The bonus is that they're also super easy. From fideo to pot roast -- this list is sure to cure some of your holiday cravings.

Not in the mood for food? (Said no one ever.) Bookmark this page and save it for later.

Chicken Fajita Soup

This delicious soup only takes 10 minutes of prep time.

The Recipe Critic

Fall Apart Pot Roast

This dinner is so easy you can prepare it ahead of time and just pop it in your slow cooker whenever you’re ready.

Coco & Ash

Baked Ziti

You don’t have to precook the noodles for this delicious pasta dish.

Build Your Bite

Butter Chicken

There’s a couple ingredients you might not have stocked on your shelf so plan ahead when you’re grocery shopping. Otherwise, this is a no-hassle meal with just 10 minutes of prep time.

Slow Cooker Gourmet

Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham

Three ingredients and four sentences of instructions are all it takes to make an incredibly scrumptious holiday ham.

4 the Love of Food

Broccoli Cheese Soup

This soup can be ready in less than 2 1/2 hours -- 10 minutes of prep and two hours of slow cooker time.

The Frugal Girls

Macaroni & Cheese

This mac 'n' cheese is easy but you do have to stir it every 20 minutes.

Culinary Craftiness

Baked Potato Soup

This loaded baked potato soup lists bacon as an optional topping (is it though?!).

The Recipe Critic

Pork Posole

You might want to double the recipe for this traditional Mexican soup because it’s going to go fast.

Addicted 2 Recipes

Chipotle Chicken Zucchnini “Fideo” Soup

There’s a little more prep involved with this recipe but the result is worth it!

Skinny Taste

Balsamic Glazed Roast Beef

Moist, fall-apart, tender roast beef with a balsamic glaze and tasty carrots? Yes, please!

Closet Cooking

Italian Wedding Soup

Soup that’s chock full of meatballs is in season no matter what the weather is doing.

Genius Kitchen

