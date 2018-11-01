Recipes that cROCK: 12 cozy slow cooker recipes for fall

SAN ANTONIO - These 12 slow cooker recipes are perfect for autumn's cooler weather.
The bonus is that they're also super easy. From fideo to pot roast -- this list is sure to cure some of your holiday cravings.
Not in the mood for food? (Said no one ever.) Bookmark this page and save it for later.
Chicken Fajita Soup
This delicious soup only takes 10 minutes of prep time.
Fall Apart Pot Roast
This dinner is so easy you can prepare it ahead of time and just pop it in your slow cooker whenever you’re ready.
Baked Ziti
You don’t have to precook the noodles for this delicious pasta dish.
Butter Chicken
There’s a couple ingredients you might not have stocked on your shelf so plan ahead when you’re grocery shopping. Otherwise, this is a no-hassle meal with just 10 minutes of prep time.
Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham
Three ingredients and four sentences of instructions are all it takes to make an incredibly scrumptious holiday ham.
Broccoli Cheese Soup
This soup can be ready in less than 2 1/2 hours -- 10 minutes of prep and two hours of slow cooker time.
Macaroni & Cheese
This mac 'n' cheese is easy but you do have to stir it every 20 minutes.
Baked Potato Soup
This loaded baked potato soup lists bacon as an optional topping (is it though?!).
Pork Posole
You might want to double the recipe for this traditional Mexican soup because it’s going to go fast.
Chipotle Chicken Zucchnini “Fideo” Soup
There’s a little more prep involved with this recipe but the result is worth it!
Balsamic Glazed Roast Beef
Moist, fall-apart, tender roast beef with a balsamic glaze and tasty carrots? Yes, please!
Italian Wedding Soup
Soup that’s chock full of meatballs is in season no matter what the weather is doing.
