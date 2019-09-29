Record broken at Head for the Cure 5K

SAN ANTONIO - The sixth annual Head for the Cure 5K saw nearly 1,100 participants and raised more than $85,000 for brain cancer research. Some ran and others walked, but they each did it for a loved one they lost or someone still undergoing treatment today.

Step by step, they honored those who have had brain cancer.

“It helps me. It gives me that drive to make me feel like I can suffer for a little bit, (but it’s) nothing close to what they suffered,” David Flores said. Flores lost his daughter, Americus, to brain cancer in 2008. Since her death, the team’s mission to find a cure for others, they say, has only become stronger.

One of the brightest groups of the day was Team Seabiscuit representing Juan Carlos García. García’s older brother, Baldemar García, says the team’s name is inspired by the movie "Seabiscuit," a racehorse with unexpected success.

“Watching that movie would get him all the way up,” García said. “(My brother) would say: ‘I'm the Seabiscuit. I'm that horse.’”

Juan Carlos García died in 2015, but the fight to raise awareness continues.

On Saturday morning, employees from KSAT also ran to honor Jim Boyle, a former news director who died of brain cancer in September 2013. Boyle, or “Pops,” as his granddaughters called him, was a beloved leader in the newsroom and San Antonio community.

“It feels great (to be here) because people celebrate, they help us and it makes me feel better,” Rozlyn Collins, granddaughter of Jim Boyle, said.

At the finish line is where his granddaughters, along with hundreds of others affected, say they will continue to meet until a cure for brain cancer is found.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.