Record number of Southside High School seniors to attend college

SAN ANTONIO - A record number of Southside High School graduates will attend college and universities, district officials said.

Of the 344 students students graduating, more than 200 seniors have committed to pursuing higher education. Southside ISD officials said the students have committed to attending 32 colleges or universities -- a 58 percent increase from 2017.

The dollar amount of scholarships awarded to Southside High School students also increased from $1.8 million in 2017 to $4.4 million in 2018.

Southside High School college readiness coordinator Minnie Rodriguez attributes the increase in college attendance and scholarship awards to "introducing more universities to Southside ISD."



The district said it implemented more Saturday SAT study sessions and saw an increase in scores at Southside High School.

Southside ISD said a record number of students also completed FAFSA applications.

Southside High School seniors will cross stage on Saturday at the Alamodome.

