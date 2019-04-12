'Belligerent' SA fire lieutenant arrested at Wurstfest suspended, records show

SAN ANTONIO - A veteran San Antonio Fire Department lieutenant who police said acted belligerently during Wurstfest in November avoided dismissal from the agency, having her indefinite suspension from the incident reduced to 30 days, disciplinary records show.

Gerrilyn Casals was initially served an indefinite suspension March 21, but the suspension was reduced to 30 days after she signed a release and settlement with the agency.

As part of the release and settlement, Casals admitted that on Nov. 10, 2018, she was seen by a police sergeant "acting belligerently" toward a man at the annual New Braunfels Wurstfest festival and that she "took a swing" and pushed him as authorities engaged her.

New Braunfels police arrested Casals on a charge of public intoxication.

Suspension documents note that Casals spent the night at the Comal County Jail, where she "continued to act in a belligerent manner toward jail personnel."

Casals began serving her unpaid, 30-day suspension on March 24. She will have completed her suspension term April 23.

Salary records show she has been employed by the fire department since 2003 and makes a base salary of $72,563.92.

