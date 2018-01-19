Is San Antonio getting second Torchy's Tacos location?

SAN ANTONIO - The popular Austin-based restaurant Torchy’s Tacos was welcomed with great cheer when it opened its first San Antonio location in 2014 and, according to online records, fans will be ecstatic once again just a couple of months from now.

According to project details on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, archives reveal a second Torchy’s Tacos location is slated for The Rim.

Fans should see it open sometime in June 2018.

The estimated start date for the $300,000 construction project at 17627 La Cantera Parkway address is March 2018.

Landry Architects is the design firm for the restaurant, according to online records.

KSAT.com contacted The Rim and Torchy’s Tacos' marketing director for further information on the second San Antonio location but did not receive an immediate response.

Torchy’s Tacos opened its first San Antonio location, a 4,362-square-foot restaurant, on Dec. 18, 2014, at 999 E. Basse Road in Lincoln Heights.

