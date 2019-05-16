Recount to take place Thursday for 2 Leon Valley City Council positions

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Two Leon Valley City Council incumbents were pushed out of office by less than 20 votes, and now a recount will take place Thursday morning for a final tally.

Incumbent David Edwards lost to Donna Charles by just one vote. Newcomer Will Bradshaw beat out David Jordan by 18 votes.

A committee of eight people picked by Leon Valley's mayor will do the recount, and it will be supervised by the Bexar County Elections Office. According to the city, about 800 people voted in this year's election.

The recount is scheduled for 9 a.m.

