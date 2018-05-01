Re-enactment of founding of Mission San Antonio de Valero takes place Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - A reenactment of the founding of Mission San Antonio de Valero is taking place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mission San Antonio de Valero is more commonly known as the Alamo.

This official tricentennial event commemorates the 300th anniversary of the establishment of Mission San Antonio de Valero.

Special naturalization ceremony taking place at Alamo Tuesday for San Antonio Tricentennial

The event will feature noted historians, investigators and officials from Mexico, Spain and Texas and will focus on what some say are the origins of San Antonio that occurred on May 1, 1718, with the establishment of a new mission.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.