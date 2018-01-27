Registered sex offender caught with heart-shaped ecstasy tablets resembling candy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - On Friday, Fort Bend County authorities made a concerning discovery when they pulled over a registered sex offender.

Constable Wayne Thompson told the ABC News affiliate in Houston that he pulled James Loran Rigeway over on Friday and found heart-shaped ecstasy tablets that resemble candy.

Thompson posted a photo of the pills, found inside an Asprin bottle, on Facebook on Friday with the caption, "Although I'm glad we caught this suspect, it's a hard thing to think about. Today, one of our deputies arrested a registered sex offender with ecstasy made to look like candy. Take a close look."

Rigeway will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following a 1982 Burglary - Habitation With Intent to Commit Sex Offense conviction.

"He's a sex offender and that's a great concern for us especially when he has pills that are shaped like candies and obviously makes you wonder what he was doing and who he wanted to us those with," Thompson told the ABC News affiliate.

