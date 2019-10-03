Registration for Salvation Army Angel Tree begins Monday

SAN ANTONIO - Registration for the Salvation Army’s 2019 Angel Tree Program begins Monday.

The program provides Christmas gifts for eligible families of children ages newborn through 12 years of age. More than 8,000 local children are expected to qualify for this year's program.

Parents or guardians can register at the Salvation Army office at 521 Elmira Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays on Oct. 7 through Oct. 18. Hours will be extended until 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 to accommodate working parents and guardians.

No children are allowed at registration and long lines can be expected.

Parents or guardians must bring the following:

Photo identification, such as a current driver’s license, or state/country issued ID

Proof of guardianship with child's date of birth, including birth certificate, birth facts from the hospital and legal documents

Proof of residency, such as current ID, rental agreement or household bill

Proof of income, such as government assistance ( TANF , Medicaid, food stamps), current paycheck stubs or a notarized letter from an employer that includes contact information and current income.



