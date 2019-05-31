Remains discovered in Arkansas during search for Maleah Davis, officials say

HOUSTON - Road crews found remains in a garbage bag Friday near the scene of the search for Maleah Davis in Arkansas, law enforcement officials said, Click2Houston.com reported.

No identification has been made on the remains.

The bag, which was emitting a foul odor, was found near Fulton, Arkansas.

Texas-based searchers headed to Arkansas to help look for the missing 4-year-old Houston girl after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he disposed of her body there.

Tim Miller, director of Texas EquuSearch, said his group flew to Arkansas on Friday to search for Maleah's body.

Hempstead County, Arkansas, Sheriff James Singleton said his agency and others had begun searching Friday afternoon outside of Hope, Arkansas.

Quanell X, a local civil rights activist, said he spoke on Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah's mother. Vence had claimed Maleah was abducted May 4.

Quanell X said Vence confessed he dumped Maleah's body in Arkansas. Quanell X declined to comment on what happened to Maleah.

