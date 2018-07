Blue Bell is bringing back the Fudge Bar. The classic fudge popsicle is back in stores.

The Fudge Bars haven't been in stores since 2015. In fact, Blue Bell hasn't sold any frozen treats on a stick for years.

In addition to the Fudge Bars, Blue Bell officials announced the company will also be releasing new flavors throughout the month in celebration of National Ice Cream Month.

