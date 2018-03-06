Remembering Battle of the Alamo 182 years later

SAN ANTONIO - It's a far cry from the scene 182 years ago.

Under the cloak of darkness, the overwhelming forces of Gen. Santa Anna killed around 200 fighters, with names including James Bowie and Davy Crockett.

"They fought even though they knew they were all going to die," said 11-year-old Gracie Crow after watching with her family.

As a full crowd looked on, the re-enactment wasn't a blow-by-blow account of the battle, but an observance of the importance of what happened there in 1836.

Complete with speakers, a choir and the volley -- for many, the meaning of the sacrifice and the pride, it brings, brought them to the event.

Dressed as a Mexican soldier, Gary Luinstra, of the San Antonio Living History Association, has participated for 25 years.

"I love the city, I love downtown, and I love the Alamo," said Luinstra.

Bett Gibbons and her friends from Seguin drove in last night and stayed at the Crockett Hotel, all to beat the crowd.

"My husband's retired military, and we always thought that people should honor the military, should understand these battles. You should understand how you got here," said Gibbons.

For one couple, March 6 will now be two anniversaries.

Justin Randolph is from Fort Worth originally but lives in Colorado.

He and his fiancée Kristin Puhl, flew in just to get engaged in front of the famous facade on this day.

"To me just the commitment of the guys inside the Alamo, that's kind of how I feel committed to her. I think that's a real special thing," said Randolph.

"It's just so important, and I will never forget this," said Puhl.

