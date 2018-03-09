Report: All Toys 'R' Us stores could soon close

Bloomberg is reporting bad news for Toys 'R' Us fans.

The remaining stores across the U.S. are making preparations for liquidation.

According to Bloomberg, the company has failed to find a buyer or reach a debt structuring deal with lenders.

The toy store chain entered bankruptcy in September, and sales did not get better over the holidays, Bloomberg reports.

The only way to prevent the closures is if a last-minute buyer purchases the company.

Right now, there are three stores in San Antonio. KSAT.com reached out to the company for a response, and they have declined to comment.

