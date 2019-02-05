Report: Man accused of sexually assaulting children is released twice, re-arrested

TAOS COUNTY, New Mexico - A New Mexico man accused of sexually assaulting three girls had victimized two of the three girls while out on bond, the Taos News reported.

Raymond Hernandez, 29, was first arrested Jan. 14 after serving two girls alcohol at his home, then sexually assaulting one girl, 13, and beating the girl's friend, according to the Taos News.

He was released on $10,000 bond the next day and ordered to wear a GPS monitor and move in with a relative, as well as refrain from having contact with his victim or their families, the New Mexico news outlet reported.

Days later, he was re-arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 1-year-old girl and was subsequently released on $20,000 bail.

The day of his release, he was arrested again for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl at a neighbor's house, the Taos News reported.

He was taken into custody last Monday, the Taos County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a Facebook post.

