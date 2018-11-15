UPDATE: All clear given at Alamo plaza after report of suspicious package

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have given the all clear Alamo Plaza after a "suspicious package" was found near the federal building there, San Antonio police Officer Doug Greene said.

The Hipolito F. Garcia Federal Building across from the Alamo was briefly evacuated while the San Antonio police bomb squad examined the object -- a cardboard box, with what appeared to be some kind of a football-sized clay object with copper tubing sticking out of it, Greene said -- but determined that it was not an explosive device.

He said San Antonio firefighters, responding to another unrelated call, noticed they had trouble starting their truck and then noticed the object next to their truck.

They reported the object, and San Antonio police cleared Alamo Plaza and thenevacuated the federal building as a precaution.

The bomb squad, aided by K-9 units, swept the area and determined it was not a bomb.

Greene said that while the object was not an explosive device, investigators are still looking at it as a crime, because even a hoax bomb is a felony offense, he said.

The building is located in the 600 block of East Houston Street in Alamo Plaza.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.