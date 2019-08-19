VIDEO: Reporter gets punched in face while covering protest against violence

MEXICO CITY - Juan Manuel Jimenez was treated at a hospital in Mexico City after being knocked unconscious during a gender violence protest on Friday.

Jimenez was covering the demonstration when a man approached him from behind and cold-clocked him while the camera was rolling.

Mexico City's Attorney General office is investigating the incident.

A total of 16 people were reportedly injured during the protest, according to police.

Watch the video below:

****WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

