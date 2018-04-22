Resident shoots, kills man who kicked in apartment door to get to ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said an apartment resident will not face charges for shooting a man who was trying to get to his ex-girlfriend and kicked in the resident's door.

San Antonio police said the man went to the Hutchins Palm Apartments in the 500 block of West Hutchins Place to talk to his ex-girlfriend, who was staying with friends who lived there. Police said she asked him to leave, but he refused.

When the residents of the apartment returned, they also asked the man to leave multiple times. Police said one of the residents warned the man that he had a gun.

At some point, police said, the man tried kicking in the front door and the resident fired two shots at the man. The man collapsed in the apartment parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the resident is being questioned but is not facing any charges.

