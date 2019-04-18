Residents concerned about speeding, safety after woman hit by car dies in West Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - After a woman was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday morning in front of a West Side elementary school, some neighborhood residents are hoping for more change with the overall driving in the area.

The driver in this case, who stopped and called for help, is not facing any charges, and the victim has not been identified.

"I was shocked. I mean, in my own backyard. Who would have thought it?" said Virginia Barrera, a resident who has lived near the area of the crash for seven years.

The crash happened in front of Cable Elementary School on Pinn Road.

San Antonio police said the woman was not using a crosswalk, but neighborhood residents said the problem goes beyond crosswalk use. They say the problem is speeders.

"There is a lot of people who don’t care about the signs or about the laws or anything like that,” said one resident, who did not want to be identified.

Barrera said she hopes this accident serves as a reminder to all drivers to slow down.

"Somebody could just dart out in front of someone who did not see anybody, so there needs to be more awareness. There needs to be more police or something,” Barrera said.



District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse, a candidate in the San Antonio mayoral race, said he's familiar with the community's concerns. There is a project in the works to improve Pinn Road.

Brockhouse’s office said road improvements on Pinn Road are expected to begin Thursday. The $250,000 project will include a high-tech crosswalk with overhead lighting.

Barry Perez, with the Northside Independent School District, said he welcomes any road improvements.

"Any time you are near a school, we want you to be mindful of that school zone. We want you to be mindful of the fact that we have kids or patrons in that neighborhood who may be walking to and from the school, to and from bus stops, and so we certainly encourage individuals who may be driving, or even pedestrians, to be aware of your surroundings,” Perez said.

