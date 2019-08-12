Residents excited for new park coming to Northwest Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - A new park is on its way to the Donaldson Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Construction is scheduled to begin spring 2020.

Felicitas Hinojosa said she was pleased to find out that the city will be building a new park in her neighborhood.

“I saw the man surveying and I asked him, ‘Are they building a park?’ He said it was a kids’ park. I said, ‘Oh, thank goodness,’” Hinojosa said.

Sutton Park will be located at the corner of Shadwell and Zachry drives. Some of the proposed ideas for the park include a playground, seating, landscaping and lighting.

"We got four kids and, hey, they will really, really enjoy it,” Hinojosa said.

Sergio Aguilar said he's lived in the area for a while and was concerned that the empty lot would become a landfill. He said hearing about a park with a playground was welcome news.

"It’s very nice that they’re going to make it because these people like it a lot, especially in the evenings, especially those neighbors (that) have children," Aguilar said.

Residents will have an opportunity to present their ideas for the new park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Ward Community Center.

