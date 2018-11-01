Residents frustrated by scooter riders violating traffic laws

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio residents are frustrated at some dockless scooter riders who they say are in constant violation of traffic laws.

City officials are reminding scooter riders of the importance of abiding by those rules, which are a part of a six-month pilot program.

Fast Facts

Scooter riders in violation of the law have been seen doing the following:

Running stop lights.

Riding against traffic.

Cutting between vehicles in traffic.

Violating crosswalk rules.

Two riders to one scooter.

Rules in place:

Ride with the flow of traffic.

Yield to pedestrians.

Use your best judgment about being on a sidewalk or bike lane.

Use bike lanes, if available.

Follow crosswalk signs.

City officials will track those violations by doing the following:

Following issued citations that count as a Class C misdemeanor.

Tracking 311 calls from residents who see a rider violating the rules.

Looking at accident reports that take place.

“What we are also looking at are scooters that are being left in the middle of the sidewalk or scooters that have not been parked correctly away from the entrances of buildings,” said Thea Setterbo, public relations manager for the city. “We take any of the violations seriously so that we can work on a better plan if needed after the pilot program is completed.”

