Residents in Spring Branch area concerned after not receiving mail for a week

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Some residents in the Spring Branch area are a little nervous after not receiving their mail for a week.

Scott Postert said he paid a visit to the post office in Spring Branch on Tuesday after he hadn’t received a check he was expecting. When he got there, he found he wasn't the only person who wasn't receiving mail.

"There's a lot of people in line, a couple of people in front of me. Same issue, but they were told, ‘We don't hold the mail.’ And they just left," Postert said.

A postal worker went to the back and found Postert's check.

"For me, it kind of worked out," Postert said. "But I feel bad for the people who aren't getting their mail, and I don't know how soon it's going to get corrected."

Postert said he was told the problem started after two postal carriers had quit.

Becky Hernandez, with the United States Postal Service, released the following statement:

“As an integral part of the communities we serve, the U.S. Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service to our valued customers. We deliver to over 157 million addresses every day. Unfortunately, on very rare occasions, instances of mail delivery issues occur. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Spring Branch delivery area. Local postal managers are aware of the specific concerns, and are taking steps to ensure any problems are resolved. We urge customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service to contact the Postal Service immediately so that we can look into and resolve those concerns promptly. Customers have a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.